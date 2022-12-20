Maryland Catholic Church backs state bill eliminating statute of limitations in sex abuse civil cases

BALTIMORE - The Catholic Church in Maryland says it will support state legislation to eliminate the statute of limitations in future child sex abuse civil cases.

A similar federal bill was recently signed into law.

However, the Catholic Church opposes any legislation to revive any out- dated abuse claims for victims over 37 years old.

The statute of limitations in civil cases is at issue.

There is no statute of limitations in child sex abuse criminal cases.

Mike McDonnell, who represents a group of fellow Catholic Church abuse survivors, said the average age for victims who come forward is 52 years old.

"It's not about damages. It's about closure," McDonnell said.

McDonnell said any state-level reform must give victims, who say have been silenced for decades, their day in court.

"When these suits are filed, the burden of proof is on the plaintiff," McDonnell said.

The back-and-forth comes amid a legal battle over whether to publicly release a 456-page Attorney General report that details the abuse of nearly 600 children spanning 80 years and naming more than 150 clergies in Baltimore.

The Archdiocese of Baltimore publicly said it supports the release of that report, but it funded an effort to seal the legal proceedings which a judge did earlier this month.

"Our sincere hope is that this process will provide a measure of closure and a measure of healing for victim-survivors," Archbishop William Lori said.

In a video released this month, Archbishop Lori said the church will pay legal fees for some named in the report who are not accused of abuse.

"The church as a whole does not want this to get out," McDonnell said.