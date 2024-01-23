Maryland-bred Olympian Michael Phelps welcomes fourth child
BALTIMORE -- Retired Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps and his wife now have a family of six.
The Baltimore native announced the birth of his fourth son with Nicole Phelps over Instagram Monday. Nico Michael Phelps was born last Tuesday.
"We're so blessed to be given a fourth child," Phelps said.
The 23-time Olympic gold medalist is from Towson, and trained in Baltimore. He and his family now live in Arizona.
