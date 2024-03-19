Maryland Bojangles' restaurants shut down after allegations of wage theft and fraud

BALTIMORE -- If you've tried to go to a Bojangles' in Maryland lately, you may have been met with a closed sign on the door.

WJZ has learned all five of the chain's Maryland locations have been shut down.

The State Department of Labor is looking into allegations of wage theft and fraud.

Former employees say they are owed thousands of dollars in back pay, and according to an investigation, the franchise owners behind the Maryland locations also owe the state thousands of dollars.

Last year, Bojangles' said it would be coming to Baltimore.

WJZ is working to determine if the franchise owners involved in this investigation are connected to the Baltimore locations.

There's no word yet on if those plans may now be on pause in light of this investigation.