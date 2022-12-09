Maryland Board of Elections certifies gubernatorial election results

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland State Board of Elections on Thursday certified the results of the state's historic gubernatorial election, in which Democrat Wes Moore was elected to lead the state as its first Black governor.

According to the results, the governor-elect secured more individual votes than any candidate for governor in Maryland history, and also by a bigger margin than any candidate in the last 40 years.

Moore captured 63.29% of the vote, nearly double that of his Republican opponent Dan Cox, with a total of nearly 1.3 million votes.

"I will work tirelessly every day to make Maryland a stronger, more inclusive home for everyone," Moore said in a statement Friday. "While we won this race by a historic margin, I recognize that some Marylanders did not vote for me. I am their Governor too. I will work, every day, to earn the support of every resident in our state and together, we will create a Maryland where no one is left behind."

The governor-elect recently sat down with WJZ's Vic Carter for an extensive one-on-one interview in which he talked about how he plans to stay true to his humble beginnings, and how he plans to unify Maryland.

Moore's inauguration is set for January 18.