Maryland bicyclist dies following hit-and-run collision

BALTIMORE -- A Hyattsville bicyclist has died from his injuries after he was struck by a vehicle in Chillum, Maryland, according to the Prince George's County Police Department.

Henok Geteta, 28, of Hyattsville was riding his bicycle in the area of East-West Highway and Chillum Manor Road on June 25 when a black pickup truck struck him in the roadway and drove off, police said.

He was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for his injuries and was pronounced dead by medical staff on July 3, according to authorities.

Anyone with information about this fatal hit-and-run collision should contact the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Anonymous tipsters can call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).