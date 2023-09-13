Overnight storms down trees, flood roads and knock power across Baltimore region

BALTIMORE -- Severe storms capable of producing a tornado triggered warnings, downed trees, flooded roads and knocked out power to thousands across the Baltimore region overnight.

The BGE outage map showed that as of 5 a.m., over 1,700 customers were left without power across 131 active outages, with the number steadily decreasing as crews worked.

Drivers are urged to use caution as street lights are out in some areas, like the intersection of Druid Park Drive and Greenspring Avenue in Baltimore.

We are live on @wjz on Druid Park Drive and Greenspring Ave where it is pitch black because the street lights and a traffic light are out. This is because of the intense storm overnight. Drive with caution this morning. Watch us to see some of the storm damage left behind. pic.twitter.com/SdfToTyNAk — Alexus Davila (@AlexusVDavila) September 13, 2023

A road is closed and traffic is being redirected after a large tree fell across a road in White Marsh.

Crews are working to remove the tree at Ebenezer Road and Meyers Lane near Route 40, which is close to Vincent Farm Elementary School.

HAPPENING NOW: massive tree down in White Marsh blocking off Ebenezer Rd and Meyers Ln near Route 40 and Vincent Farm Elementary School.



Traffic is being redirected. Crew member already out here this morning working to clear the area.



I’ll have live reports on @wjz pic.twitter.com/Xa7tUvvmq0 — Amy Kawata TV (@AmyKawata) September 13, 2023

No injuries have been reported.

Most of the rain has cleared out Wednesday morning. Showers and storms pushed west to east overnight leaving behind clouds and more chances of showers in their wake.

A few more showers are possible for the early morning hours, but following this, the area will see skies begin to clear and conditions improve.