Overnight storms down trees, flood roads and knock power across Baltimore region
BALTIMORE -- Severe storms capable of producing a tornado triggered warnings, downed trees, flooded roads and knocked out power to thousands across the Baltimore region overnight.
The BGE outage map showed that as of 5 a.m., over 1,700 customers were left without power across 131 active outages, with the number steadily decreasing as crews worked.
Drivers are urged to use caution as street lights are out in some areas, like the intersection of Druid Park Drive and Greenspring Avenue in Baltimore.
A road is closed and traffic is being redirected after a large tree fell across a road in White Marsh.
Crews are working to remove the tree at Ebenezer Road and Meyers Lane near Route 40, which is close to Vincent Farm Elementary School.
No injuries have been reported.
Most of the rain has cleared out Wednesday morning. Showers and storms pushed west to east overnight leaving behind clouds and more chances of showers in their wake.
A few more showers are possible for the early morning hours, but following this, the area will see skies begin to clear and conditions improve.
