First Alert Forecast: Showers return Monday

BALTIMORE -- Following a sensational Sunday with solid sunshine and highs in the upper 60s, our Monday is less lovely.

Your morning temperatures are in the low to mid to upper 40s.

Clouds will take over throughout the day but plan for some sunshine as you head to work.

Chances for scattered showers arrive late in the morning into the afternoon.

We're not talking about a wash out or heavy downpours but certainly some wet weather that could get in your way.

Temperatures will land in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday look dry with highs in the mid to upper 50s and partly to mostly sunny skies.

On Friday morning, chances for rain return to the forecast and Saturday is a similar picture.