First Alert Forecast: Scattered rain Thursday morning

BALTIMORE -- The sky will be mostly cloudy overnight across the area, with chances for rain increasing towards the Thursday morning rush hour.

The chances for rain will continue into Thursday morning with dry weather returning by Thursday afternoon under a partly cloudy sky.

High temperatures could reach the low 70s, but this will depend on the amount of sunshine.

If clouds and rain persist, then temperatures will be slightly cooler.

More rain chances are expected for Friday and Saturday with highs in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees.

A cold front will move through the area by Saturday night, bringing dry weather back on Sunday.

Expect mostly sunny skies Sunday afternoon with high temperatures reaching the mid-60s.

Next week is expected to be mainly dry with only a slight chance of a shower on Tuesday and a mix of clouds and sunshine.

High temperatures will reach the mid- to upper 50s throughout the week.