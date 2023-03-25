First Alert Forecast: Rain winding down across the region

BALTIMORE -- Mostly cloudy skies are expected across the area for the rest of this afternoon.

The steady rainfall from the past day or so is tapering off across the region, although a cold front may bring a slight chance of showers or an isolated storm later this evening.

There could be some late-day sunshine. High temperatures will range from the upper 50s to around 60 this afternoon. Skies will become mostly clear overnight, with low temperatures dropping into the 40s.

On Sunday, sunny skies are expected with highs in the 60s. Another storm system is forecast to move into the area later on Monday, bringing the chance for showers by afternoon. A quick-moving system will bring more rain on Tuesday.

SUNSHINE RETURNS SUNDAY: Sunday looks beautiful with lots of sunshine and highs in the low to mid 60s. A couple of fast-moving weak storm systems will bring rain chances to the area later in the day Monday & Tuesday. #mdwx pic.twitter.com/CEssOWOgeQ — Derek Beasley (@DerekBeasleyWX) March 25, 2023

High temperatures for the first part of the week will range from the mid to upper 50s to around 60. Dry and sunny weather is expected on Wednesday and Thursday, but another storm system will bring more rain to the area late next week.