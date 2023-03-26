First Alert Forecast: Showers make their return Monday

BALTIMORE -- Following a pleasant Sunday afternoon, cloud cover is set to increase throughout the region into the night, with overnight temperatures dropping into the low 40s across the area.

RAIN CHANCES RETURN MONDAY: Scattered showers will move back into the region as early as late morning and will continue through the afternoon. Highs will reach the mid and upper 50s for most areas. #mdwx pic.twitter.com/u4Z70LYmcc — Derek Beasley (@DerekBeasleyWX) March 26, 2023

Monday will see mostly cloudy skies, with showers possible particularly in the late morning and afternoon. Highs are expected to reach the mid 50s.

Tuesday and Wednesday are forecasted to have partly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Thursday's outlook remains dry, with highs in the mid 50s under partly cloudy skies.

On Friday, cloud cover will increase, and there is a chance for showers in the forecast. The weekend brings the possibility of more showers on Saturday, with rain expected to move out by Sunday.

Friday's temperatures will warm into the 60s, with many areas reaching the low 70s on Saturday. Cooler and drier air is expected to move into the region on Sunday, with highs in the mid to upper 50s.