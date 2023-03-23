First Alert Forecast: More rain arrives Friday

BALTIMORE -- Mostly cloudy skies are expected to persist overnight across the area with a chance of a few showers, particularly after midnight.

Overnight low temperatures will only dip into the mid-50s.

On Friday, high temperatures will peak near 60° under a mostly cloudy sky with a high chance of rain throughout the day.

Rain chances will continue across the area through Saturday morning, gradually tapering off by Saturday night.

High temperatures on Saturday will range from the upper 50s to around 60 degrees.

Sunshine will return on Sunday, and it should be a beautiful afternoon with highs in the mid-60s. Partly cloudy skies are expected on Monday with highs in the mid-50s.

On Tuesday, a quick-moving storm system will bring a chance of some showers later in the day and into the night.

High temperatures on Tuesday will reach the mid-50s.

Rain chances will clear out by Wednesday morning, with a mixture of clouds and sunshine and highs in the mid-50s.

Thursday will remain dry with highs near 60, followed by another opportunity for rain towards the end of the week on Friday.