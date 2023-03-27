First Alert Forecast: A few evening showers; dry overnight

BALTIMORE -- After some evening showers, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy overnight. Low temperatures tonight will drop into the low 40s. Expect partly cloudy skies on Tuesday with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

Dry weather will continue through midweek with a mix of clouds and sunshine for Wednesday and Thursday. High temperatures on Wednesday will reach the upper 50s near 60. Thursday will be slightly cooler, with highs in the mid 50s.

Low temperatures from Tuesday night through Thursday night will generally be in the mid to upper 30s. Clouds will increase on Friday with a chance for showers by late evening into Friday night.

Friday will be significantly warmer, with highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures will reach the low 70s on Saturday with a chance for showers. It will also be breezy, with gusty winds out of the southwest at 15 to 25 mph.

Dry weather will return to the area on Sunday with a mix of clouds and sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Next week will see a streak of above-average temperatures and truly spring-like weather with partly cloudy skies from Monday through Wednesday with high temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Low temperatures at night will drop into the low 50s.