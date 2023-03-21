First Alert Forecast: Cold start Tuesday before sunny, mild rebound

BALTIMORE -- Overnight and out-the-door temperatures Tuesday are frigid, so bundle up but prepare to take those layers off later in the day,

Temperatures rebound and it will be mostly sunny with warmer afternoon temperatures in the lower 60s.

WARMER TUESDAY: Temperatures Tuesday afternoon will reach the low 60s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. It will be a fantastic day to be outside. Expect more clouds on Wednesday. #mdwx pic.twitter.com/iTvaaGPkFh — Derek Beasley (@DerekBeasleyWX) March 20, 2023

Wednesday will see an increase in clouds and mild temperatures with highs in the low 60s.

Rain chances will return late Wednesday night into Thursday.

High temperatures on Thursday afternoon will be very warm, reaching the low 70s in many areas.

Rain chances will persist into Friday, with highs in the mid 60s.

On Saturday, rain chances will continue before moving out by Saturday night.

High temperatures over the weekend will remain mild in the low 60s, with sunshine returning to the forecast on Sunday afternoon.

The weather pattern will remain active next week, with the next chance for rain arriving by mid-week.

Highs will remain above average in the upper 50s and lower 60s.