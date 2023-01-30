First Alert Forecast: Colder weather arrives Tuesday

BALTIMORE - The mild temperatures of late will be leaving for a few days as a cold front brings falling temperatures to the area on

Tuesday. Overnight, we will be mostly cloudy with lows in the 30s.

Highs on Tuesday will mainly be in the 30s to near 40 under mostly cloudy skies. A very weak upper level disturbance will move

through the region during the day bringing the chance for a light wintry mix to the area. Temperatures will be above freezing and

travel issues are not expected. Any accumulations that occur will be very light.

A weak disturbance will move through the region Tuesday bringing the chance for a light wintry mix. Overall, the chances are small and anything that falls will not create travel issues. Accumulations will be very light...if any. #mdwx pic.twitter.com/9Dr0GfLWyX — Derek Beasley (@DerekBeasleyWX) January 30, 2023

Wednesday will see a continuation of dry weather across the area, but don't expect a lot of sunshine. Highs will reach the low 40s.

Expect the same for Thursday. Another disturbance will track south of the region during the day and there is a chance that some

precipitation could reach far southern Maryland and the Lower Eastern Shore as it bypasses the region, otherwise the rest of the

area will remain dry.

Later this week, we will be on the outer edges of a blast of Arctic air that will surge southward toward New England. The core of the

coldest air will remain there, but temperatures here will be much colder than they've been. Expect highs Friday to only reach the

30s and it will be brisk with a gusty north wind. The coldest temperatures will occur Friday night/Saturday morning with lows in the

teens and wind chills in the single digits to near zero. Highs Saturday won't get out of the 20s for most areas.

Overcast skies return Sunday with another developing storm system that will bring a chance for rain, possibly a wintry mix to the

area. Warmer and drier weather will return next week with highs back in the upper 40s by Monday.