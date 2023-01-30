Watch CBS News
First Alert Forecast: Colder weather arrives Tuesday

By Derek Beasley

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - The mild temperatures of late will be leaving for a few days as a cold front brings falling temperatures to the area on 

Tuesday. Overnight, we will be mostly cloudy with lows in the 30s. 

Highs on Tuesday will mainly be in the 30s to near 40 under mostly cloudy skies. A very weak upper level disturbance will move 

through the region during the day bringing the chance for a light wintry mix to the area. Temperatures will be above freezing and 

travel issues are not expected. Any accumulations that occur will be very light. 

Wednesday will see a continuation of dry weather across the area, but don't expect a lot of sunshine. Highs will reach the low 40s. 

Expect the same for Thursday. Another disturbance will track south of the region during the day and there is a chance that some 

precipitation could reach far southern Maryland and the Lower Eastern Shore as it bypasses the region, otherwise the rest of the 

area will remain dry. 

Later this week, we will be on the outer edges of a blast of Arctic air that will surge southward toward New England. The core of the 

coldest air will remain there, but temperatures here will be much colder than they've been. Expect highs Friday to only reach the 

30s and it will be brisk with a gusty north wind. The coldest temperatures will occur Friday night/Saturday morning with lows in the 

teens and wind chills in the single digits to near zero. Highs Saturday won't get out of the 20s for most areas. 

Overcast skies return Sunday with another developing storm system that will bring a chance for rain, possibly a wintry mix to the 

area. Warmer and drier weather will return next week with highs back in the upper 40s by Monday. 

First published on January 30, 2023 / 3:57 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

