First Alert Forecast: Cold again tonight; warmer Tuesday

BALTIMORE -- Tonight will be chilly once again across the area. Overnight lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s are expected.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with warmer afternoon temperatures in the lower 60s. Wednesday will see an increase in clouds and mild temperatures with highs in the low 60s.

Rain chances will return late Wednesday night into Thursday. High temperatures on Thursday afternoon will be very warm, reaching the low 70s in many areas. Rain chances will persist into Friday, with highs in the mid 60s.

On Saturday, rain chances will continue before moving out by Saturday night. High temperatures over the weekend will remain mild in the low 60s, with sunshine returning to the forecast on Sunday afternoon.

The weather pattern will remain active next week, with the next chance for rain arriving by mid-week. Highs will remain above average in the upper 50s and lower 60s.