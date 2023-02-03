First Alert Forecast: Low wind chills expected tonight

BALTIMORE - An Alert Day has been issued for the rest of today through early Saturday due to low wind chills. Temperatures will continue falling into the 20s for the rest of today, eventually bottoming in the low to mid teens overnight.

The lowest wind chills will occur around midnight. It will feel like the single digits below zero near the PA border & parts of western MD. in #Baltimore it will feel like between 0° to 10° above. Winds will die town by sunrise Saturday. #mdwx pic.twitter.com/SBRz6wV50O — Derek Beasley (@DerekBeasleyWX) February 3, 2023

Feels like temps will dip into the single digits for most areas by Saturday morning, despite winds dying down overnight.

Sunshine is in the forecast for Saturday with highs reaching the low 30s. It will be warmer Saturday night with mid 20s for overnight lows. A big rebound in temperatures will occur Sunday with most areas reaching 50° by afternoon.

There will be an increase in clouds through the day as a weak disturbance moves through the region.

Next week will be much warmer. Highs will reach the mid 50s by Tuesday and near 60 by the middle to end of the week. There will be an increase in rain chances beginning Wednesday, with the best chances coming later in the week.