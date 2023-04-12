Maryland raising liquor violation fines from $3K to $20K in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Liquor laws for Baltimore businesses will soon see some changes, and that could spell a big financial hit for repeat offenders.

After the pandemic sparked a loosening of liquor laws across Maryland, Baltimore is looking to tighten back up.

Maryland lawmakers passed a bill last week to increase the maximum fines for repeat liquor license violations in Baltimore to $20,000.

City leaders say it might just be enough to help crack down on problematic establishments.

Right now, bars and restaurants in Baltimore City can face a maximum of $3,000 for violating liquor laws.

Once Gov. Wes Moore signs the bill into law, that maximum penalty fine will go up to $20,000

It's all a part of an effort to strengthen the authority of the liquor board in Baltimore, which has limitations as a state agency.

City leaders say the goal is to "create a safer community and hold all parties accountable for their actions."

In a statement back in February, Mayor Brandon Scott said "in many cases, repeat offenders have received minimal consequences," and this bill will set a higher standard for all licensees to adhere to.

The new law wouldn't change fines for a first offense, which is currently set at $500 dollars for anything besides selling to minors.

While bar owners like Michael Cavanaugh of "The Backyard" say there are some concerns enforcement could become overzealous, he says he still supports the bill.

"As well as you can train your staff, those instances may occur and if the maximum is being raised to such an extent that some of those business owners that are doing things the right way, unfortunately the context of those violations happen causing them to have to change hours, lose staff or shut their doors," Cavanaugh said. "That would be really sad."