Watch CBS News
Local News

Son charged with fatal stabbing of mother after domestic dispute in Pikesville, police say

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- A man has been charged for the fatal stabbing of a woman following a domestic dispute in Pikesville on New Year's Eve, according to Baltimore County Police. 

Around 1:45 p.m. on Dec. 31, officers responded to a home in the 100 block of Brightside Avenue after being notified of an assault in progress.

According to charging documents, the 911 caller said he killed his mother because his mother is a violent person who had been holding a knife.

When officers arrived, they also identified the 911 caller as 21-year-old Xander Fried, who again told police he had killed his mother.

Police said they found the victim, 57-year-old Melanie Fried, dead inside the home, hunched over a chair with multiple stab wounds to the chest and hands.

Xander Fried was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the stabbing.

He is being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

Christian Olaniran

Christian Olaniran is a digital producer for CBS Baltimore, where he writes stories on diverse topics including politics, arts and culture. With a passion for storytelling and content creation, he produces engaging visual content for social media, and other platforms.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.