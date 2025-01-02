Son charged with fatal stabbing of mother after domestic dispute in Pikesville, police say

BALTIMORE -- A man has been charged for the fatal stabbing of a woman following a domestic dispute in Pikesville on New Year's Eve, according to Baltimore County Police.

Around 1:45 p.m. on Dec. 31, officers responded to a home in the 100 block of Brightside Avenue after being notified of an assault in progress.

According to charging documents, the 911 caller said he killed his mother because his mother is a violent person who had been holding a knife.

When officers arrived, they also identified the 911 caller as 21-year-old Xander Fried, who again told police he had killed his mother.

Police said they found the victim, 57-year-old Melanie Fried, dead inside the home, hunched over a chair with multiple stab wounds to the chest and hands.

Xander Fried was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the stabbing.

He is being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.