Maryland, Baltimore-area standouts looking to be selected in the 2024 NFL Draft

BALTIMORE - The three-day NFL Draft starts on Thursday, and several local draft hopefuls could have their lifelong dreams come true.

One of the first from our area off the board could be Alabama's Chris Braswell, who grew up in Baltimore and played his high school football at St. Frances Academy.

He is listed, according to ESPN, as the seventh-best edge rusher in the draft.

Braswell spoke with his cousin, WJZ's Miana Massey, about the draft.

Running back Blake Corum, who recently won a national championship at Michigan, played his high school football at St. Frances Academy. He is listed by ESPN as the third best running back in this year's draft.

Alabama center Darrian Dalcourt, from Havre De Grace, could also be drafted.

Penn State linebacker Curtis Jacobs, from Glen Burnie who played high school football at McDonogh School in Owings Mills, is the seventh best-rated linebacker, according to ESPN.

Maryland safety Beau Brade, from River Hill High School in Howard County, could also be drafted. He is listed as the 12th-best safety available, according to ESPN.

Draft prospects from Maryland

Olu Fashanu, from Penn State, could be a Top 10 draft pick. Fashanu is from Waldorf, Maryland and played his high school football at Gonzaga High in Washington, D.C.

Penn State's Chop Robinson, an edge rusher, is from Gaithersburg, Maryland. He could likely be a first or second-round draft pick. He is listed as the fourth-best edge rusher in the draft.

Kris Jenkins, a defensive tackle who won the national championship at Michigan, is from Olney, Maryland, and played his high school football Our Lady of Good Counsel. He is the son of former NFL player and Maryland player Kris Jenkins. Jenkins is listed as the fourth-best defensive tackle in the draft.

Maryland Terps in the pros?

Several Maryland Terrapins could also be selected in this week's draft.

They include:

Gottlieb Ayedze, offensive lineman

Delmar Glaze, offensive lineman

Tarheeb Still, defensive back

Ja'quan Sheppard, defensive back

Taulia Tagovailoa, quarterback