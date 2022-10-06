Maryland awards $3.5M to Family League of Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Thursday announced $3.5 million in funding for the Family League of Baltimore to support the city's Children and Youth Fund.

The grant will fund youth services, address racial disparities and support community investments. The gift is in addition to another $3.5 million state grant from earlier this year.

"Local management boards connect Marylanders with essential services like after-school programs, school-based healthcare, and other community initiatives," Hogan said in a statement. "Supporting these boards increases stability in communities statewide and advances our commitment to make Maryland a better place to live, work, and raise a family."

The support is directed through Maryland Children's Cabinet, which assists programs that address trauma, promote racial equity and improve the safety and security of families and children, the governor's office said.