Maryland Attorney General Brown announces 2025 legislative priorities

BALTIMORE -- Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown says he'll be focusing on expanding protections for vulnerable adults, protecting workers, and rights in private detention centers, according to a statement released Wednesday.

"This legislative session, we are championing bills safeguarding Marylanders' rights, ensuring they can trust the Attorney General's Office to defend their interests regardless of federal priorities, "Brown said. "I am committed to doing whatever it takes to protect residents in nursing homes and assisted living facilities, ensure workers receive the wages they are owed, and uphold the rights of those in private detention centers."

Protecting vulnerable adults

Brown said he plans to propose legislation that will improve protections for Marylanders living in assisted living facilities and who experience abuse and exploitation. That protection includes establishing a requirement for video equipment to be installed in common areas of long-term care facilities and holding caregivers to higher standards in their financial interactions with vulnerable adults.

Worker protection legislation

Combatting wage theft is another one of Brown's priorities. The Attorney General said he plans to establish a Worker Protection Unit within his office, empowering his office to enforce worker protection laws in collaboration with the Department of Labor.

Brown also plans to propose revisions to the Workplace Fraud Act, which would apply the act's protections to all industries in Maryland, and improve investigation processes.

Protecting rights in private detention centers

Attorney General Browns said he plans to propose a bill to ensure private detention centers respect the rights of detainees guaranteed by the U.S. and Maryland Constitutions and laws. He also plans to tackle the mass incarceration of Black Marylanders in state prisons. Brown plans to support legislation consistent with recommendations made by the Maryland Equitable Justice Collaborative, a partnership between the Office of the Attorney General and the Office of the Public Defender.

Legislative goals include amending the compulsory school attendance requirements to allow youth in the justice system to complete their high school requirements through the GED process, allowing people with serious medical conditions or those who are of a non-threatening age to be considered for earlier parole consideration, and expanding access to Second Look laws.