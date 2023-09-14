Maryland and Virginia face off in football for the first time since the Terrapins left the ACC

Virginia (0-2) at Maryland (2-0), Friday, 7 p.m. ET (FS1).

Line: Maryland by 14 ½, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Maryland leads 44-32-2.

WHAT'S AT STAKE?

The Terrapins and Cavaliers renew a rivalry that hasn't been contested on the football field since Maryland left the ACC for the Big Ten after the 2013 season. The Terps haven't played any team more than 70 times except for Virginia.

KEY MATCHUP

Maryland QB Taulia Tagovailoa vs. Virginia's pass rush. Tagovailoa holds all sorts of passing records for the Terrapins. He's also elusive, but forcing him out of the pocket is one way to disrupt his rhythm — and that of the Maryland offense in general.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Virginia: RB Perris Jones. He broke off a 76-yard run on Virginia's first play against James Madison last week, but it was nullified by a holding penalty, and the Cavaliers struggled to move the ball on the ground the rest of the day despite managing three rushing touchdowns. To balance their offense, especially behind a suspect line, the Cavaliers need to get a running game going.

Maryland: RB Roman Hemby. He's given Maryland a running threat to go along with Tagovailoa's passing, and last week Hemby had 162 yards rushing and 55 receiving against Charlotte. It was his second game for Maryland with at least 150 yards rushing and 50 receiving. The only other Big Ten player this century with multiple games like that was Penn State's Saquon Barkley, who had five.

FACTS & FIGURES

Virginia has won five of its last eight games against Big Ten schools, but they've lost their last two against the Terrapins. Maryland has won 10 straight games against nonconference opponents and three in a row against the ACC. Anthony Colandrea set a school freshman record with 377 yards passing and two touchdowns against James Madison. He was playing in place of injured starter Tony Muskett, who will likely start this week for Virginia. RB Mike Hollins ran for two of Virginia's three TDs on the ground against JMU.

