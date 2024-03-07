Marine veteran fights to expand mandated insurance coverage of life-changing prosthetics in Maryland

BALTIMORE - Many of us take for granted being able to walk and run when we want.

In Maryland, those without limbs are fighting to make insurance companies pay for prosthetics that are essential for their mobility.

There's a push in Maryland to mandate coverage that can change lives.

"I'm a high-ranking, professional sprinter. I snowboard. I surf. There are so many things that I'm able to do by the access that I'm allowed. I want to be able to give that to other people," said John Edward Heath.

Heath, a Marine veteran and Paralympian, lost his leg after being hit by a drunk driver.

He's now fighting to mandate that insurance companies in Maryland pay for more than just a single prosthetic for those who have lost limbs.

"What this legislation is doing is giving individuals their life back, Heath said. "People who lose their limbs have to relearn how to run. They have to relearn how to walk. It's reprogramming your brain to be an amputee— and in order to do that, it is required to have a secondary prosthetic."

Right now, most coverage provides one prosthetic leg for walking but not those needed for running, swimming or other physical activity.

Heath was covered through the Veterans Administration, but others are not so lucky.

"If you decide to go run, you put on a pair of shoes," Heath said. "As an amputee, I cannot run with my walking prosthetic."

Heath and many others who have testified before lawmakers said the costs are minimal—between a penny and 37 cents a month for premiums.

They also said it could lower other costs because of patients' improved mental and physical health.

"Seeing the young folks not have the opportunity to participate, it really broke my heart, and I want to do everything that I could to champion and provide this opportunity for them," said Delegate Ashanti Martinez, who sponsors the bill.

Emerson Spekis, 12 years old, lost his leg in an accident when he was just 2 years old.

"If I have pants on, you can't really tell that I'm missing a limb or anything unless I tell you. I just kind of do anything any person does like walking around, jumping, hopping—everything someone my age would do," Spekis said.

He is fortunate to have more than a dozen specialized prosthetics and wants others to have the same opportunities for mobility.

"I feel like they're kind of limited in what they can and can't do," Spekis said. "Some people can swim with a prosthetic, but some people don't have insurance to cover that prosthetic so some people never learn how to swim without their limb. Some people don't have a running prosthetic. Some only have walking prosthetics and the insurance limits that."

His mom is proud of what her son has accomplished.

"He can do stuff like every other kid his age," Wendy Spekis said. "He runs around. He swims. He does all these different things—doesn't really have anything that can stop him too much, but everybody should be given these opportunities to be able to do these same things. So it's kind of sad that not everyone has these same opportunities."

For advocates, it's about equality and making sure those without limbs can live their lives to the fullest.

"We're not telling the average citizen that they're not allowed to run, you're not allowed to skateboard. If your child wants to play baseball, they're allowed to play baseball. We can't do that without these. I'm a voice. I'm very loud about it. I'm very proud to be disabled. I'm very proud to be an amputee," Heath said. "Amputation doesn't pick you. You could be heading home right now and god forbid you get into an accident and you become an amputee—and what we're fighting for becomes relevant to you."

Maryland could become the sixth state to enact such a law.

The sponsoring delegate said they are working out amendments and have had encouraging conversations with insurers. He believes this bill can make it across the finish line this session.