Person killed in Middle River crash identified as Maryland Air National Guard servicemember

BALTIMORE -- A Maryland Air National Guard servicemember was killed in a crash in Middle River last week, officials said.

Essex officers responded around 10 p.m. on January 3 to the 3000 block of Eastern Boulevard for the crash.

Investigators believe a car driven by 30-year-old Lacy O'Neill was entering Eastern Boulevard from a parking lot when her car was struck by another car.

O'Neill was taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The other driver was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Maryland Air National Guard, also known as the 175th Wing, said Sunday that O'Neill was a staff sergeant who served since 2014.

It is with a very heavy heart that we announce the loss of one of our own. Staff Sgt. Lacy L. O’Neill served in the... Posted by 175th Wing on Friday, January 5, 2024

The 175th Wing said O'Neill was a security forces craftsman assigned to the 175th Security Forces Squadron. She most recently served as a drill status Guard member.

O'Neill deployed multiple times, including to Kuwait and New Jersey, and her accolades include the Air and Space Achievement Medal, the National Defense Service Medal and the Air and Space Longevity Service Award, the 175th Wing said.

"Lacy was truly a remarkable person and an amazing troop who was always positive, resilient, loving, and reliable. Also, she was an incredible supervisor to our junior Airmen," Maryland Air National Guard Capt. Allison Fleming said in a Facebook statement.

"She had an outgoing personality and was a friend to everyone in the squadron – quick to laugh and tease, but also endlessly kind and thoughtful," Capt. Fleming continued. "Her loss is a devastation to the squadron and our thoughts and prayers go to her family, friends, and everyone who had the pleasure of knowing Lacy."