Maryland AG's Office opens investigation into deadly shooting involving New Carrollton officers

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Office of the Attorney General's Independent Investigations Division is investigating a deadly shooting involving a police officer that left a man dead in New Carrollton, Maryland, on Tuesday.

The shooting involved officers with the New Carrollton Police Department, according to the Maryland Office of the Attorney General.

The officers were on patrol in the 7500 block of Annapolis Road when they came across a disabled sport utility vehicle parked in the roadway around 4:35 a.m., state authorities said.

Officers learned that the vehicle had been reported as carjacked in another jurisdiction within Prince George's County, according to state authorities.

The officers began looking for whoever had left the vehicle in the roadway and came across a man who was walking in the area.

Officers engaged the man and he allegedly displayed two handguns during the encounter, state authorities said.

That's when officers began shooting at the man. Their bullets struck his body, according to state authorities.

The man was taken to a local hospital where medical personnel pronounced him dead, state authorities said.

Independent Investigations Division investigators are working to gather information about the fatal shooting.

The division typically releases the name of the deceased individual and the officers involved in the deadly shooting within two days. If an officer's safety is at risk, then that period of time may be extended, according to state authorities.

The officers who were involved in the incident were equipped with body-worn cameras. If the cameras captured the shooting, then that footage will likely be released within 20 business days, state authorities said.

In some cases, that time period is extended to provide investigators the time they need to complete witness interviews, properly shield the identities of witnesses, or allow family members to see the video before it is available to the public, according to state authorities.

The Independent Investigations Division was created by the 2021 police reform legislation to investigate all police-involved fatalities in the state of Maryland.