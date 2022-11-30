Maryland agencies urging drivers to check their vehicles for signs of flood damage

BALTIMORE -- Maryland agencies are encouraging drivers to check their vehicles for signs of flood damage.

The Maryland department of Transportation, Motor Vehicle Association, and the Maryland Insurance Administration issued a consumer alert Wednesday urging drivers to be aware of the signs of flood damage on their vehicles.

"Vehicles that have recently sustained flood-related damage may still look great in photos, but may develop rust and mold over the long-term," MDOT MVA Administrator Chrissy Nizer said in a statement Wednesday.

Transportation administrators are reminding used-car buyers to remain vigilant and informed. Condensation in headlights and taillights, a musty stench, rust marks, and mold or mildew on upholstery or carpets can all be indicators of water damage.

Flood damage can compromise a car's computer and safety devices, especially the airbag sensors.

MDOT MVA and MIA listed the following tips for consumers looking to buy a new car:

Check the car. Check engine block or radiator for high-water mark.

Check wires and other components for rust or corrosion.

Be wary of damp and mildew odors. Check the trunk and spare tire for watermarks.

Try to buy from a licensed dealer, as flood-damaged cars are often auctioned or "curb stoned." Dishonest sellers often avoid laws by posing as a private seller or online service. Not all private sellers are misleading, but it's always best to check your seller out before buying.

Always ask the dealer for a car history report before buying. Carfax, Auto Check, and Consumer Guide are three websites where you can find comprehensive vehicle reports by providing a valid vehicle identification number.