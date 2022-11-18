Maryland AG wants 'justice for victims' with release of report into 600+ children sexually abused by 158 priests

BALTIMORE - Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh is asking a judge to approve the release of a 463-page report that details disturbing allegations and findings of sexual abuse against children by priests within the Archdiocese of Baltimore.

The findings include information on 158 priests who face sexual abuse allegations.

The filing reveals more than 600 victims, boys and girls, who at the time, ranged in age from preschoolers to young adults, were sexually abused by priests in Baltimore.

WJZ’s @CrisMendezTV talks with Attorney General Brian Frosh, who is calling on a Circuit Court judge to release a more than 450-page report detailing disturbing allegations of priests within the Archdiocese of Baltimore. https://t.co/n2mGUDIqRs pic.twitter.com/ss8mDhCkby — WJZ | CBS Baltimore (@wjz) November 18, 2022

The allegations of sexual abuse span over eight decades in Baltimore.

These numbers all stem from a report on the Archdiocese of Baltimore by the Office of the Maryland Attorney General.

Frosh , the state's top prosecutor filed a motion Thursday, calling on a Circuit Court judge to release their findings on the alleged sexual abuse.

Frosh told WJZ's Cristina Mendez what he hopes releasing the report will accomplish.

"Accountability, change and a sense of justice for the hundreds of victims," Frosh told WJZ.

Frosh said those three weigh on his mind as his office fights to release a report nearly four years in the making.

"I would like to see justice for the victims, but at a bare minimum, I think we want to tell the truth about it," Frosh said.

The lengthy report details disturbing allegations of sexual abuse against children within the Archdiocese of Baltimore.

Frosh said it's important for the public to know what happened, and to find a way to find some sort of justice for the victims.

"We can help the healing process, to begin for those folks, and let the public know what was going on so that people will be aware, people will report child abuse, and we can stop the perpetrators from engaging in it," Frosh said.

Frosh told WJZ that the 463-page report features sexual abuse allegations against nearly 160 priests in the 1980s, 1990s and early 2000s.

"It was mainly in the 80s, 90s and early 2000s where the definitions of sexual abuse were expanded to what we now think of today as sexual abuse and child sexual abuse," Frosh said. "Many of those are now felonies. But because they were committed before that was the law, it can't be prosecuted because statute of limitations."

David Lorenz, the Director of the Maryland Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, said he agrees with the Attorney General's Office that there could be more victims out there.

"I don't care if your kid's 32, 42 or 52, ask them," Lorenz said. "Ask them if anything happened to them. And I would beg them to do that because sometimes all you need is an opening."

In a statement about the motion , the Archbishop of Baltimore wrote in part: "I will continue to apologize as long as there are people in pain, and pledge to continue to do everything possible to ensure that no one in the Church's care is ever again harmed by a representative of the Church."

Frosh told WJZ it could take weeks or months before a decision is made to release their findings.

