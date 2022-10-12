Maryland AG identifies teenager killed in a deadly crash and officers under investigation

BALTIMORE -- The family of a teenager who died in a multi-vehicle crash in Northwest Baltimore on Saturday is mourning their loss.

On Tuesday night, social media was flooded with tributes in his honor.

There were Facebook posts with pictures of 17-year-old Kweli Murphy Al-Mateen.

The Baltimore Police Department has said that two of its officers are being investigated for their potential role in the collision.

But the department is still not saying why they were attempting to investigate the Honda CR-V that Al-Mateen was driving before he collided with other vehicles near the intersection of Liberty Heights and Grantley Road.

Multiple people were injured during the crash. Some of them were taken to the hospital. But Al-Mateen did not survive his injuries.

A neighbor described the scene to WJZ.

"We couldn't even dial 911 because the police was already here," a resident told WJZ. "I said, 'Wait a minute. How they get here before we can even dial the 911?'"

The Maryland Attorney General's Office has identified those officers involved as Cesar Gonzalez, who has been employed by the Baltimore Police Department for a little more than 10 years, and Cierra Thurmond, who has been an officer for roughly two years.

Both officers were assigned to an operations bureau. They were inside of a marked car and wearing body cameras at the time of the collision.

The Independent Investigations Division of the Office of the Maryland Attorney General is investigating the role that the officers may have played in the deadly collision.

The unit could release body camera video of the crash within the next two weeks.