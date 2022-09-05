Maryland 7-Eleven shooting leaves teen dead, 3 others hurt

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (AP) — Detectives are investigating a shooting at a Capitol Heights convenience store Saturday night that left one 15-year-old boy dead and another teen in critical condition, Prince George's County police said.

Two suspects walked into a 7-Eleven on Saturday night and opened fire, then fled, police said. When officers arrived at the store, they found four people with gunshot wounds, police said in a news release.

Police said the shooting does not appear to be a robbery attempt or a random incident. Investigators are trying to determine whether any of the people in the store were targeted by the shooters, police said in a news release. One adult was treated and released from a hospital, while a second adult was in stable condition Sunday with what appear to be injuries that were not life-threatening. One of the adults is a store employee.

Police identified the boy who died as De'Andre Johnson of Washington, D.C. The other boy was listed in critical condition Sunday. Police did not have an updated condition on him Monday morning, but said they expect to release additional information later in the day.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the case.