Maryland 529 Prepaid College Trust claims portal open for eligible account holders

By Christian Olaniran

CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland 529 Prepaid College Trust claims portal is open for eligible account holders.

Maryland 529 holders who had an open and existing account as of November 1, 2021, are eligible to submit a claim.

Claims must be submitted by December 31, 2023.  

You can find more information about the claims process by visiting the Maryland 529 website

