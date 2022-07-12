Maryland boy, 14, killed in Worcester County hit-and-run

BALTIMORE -- A 14-year-old boy was killed Monday night in a hit-and-run crash in Worcester County, authorities said.

The deadly crash was reported about 10:45 p.m. on Grays Corner Road near Riddle Lane in Berlin, Maryland State Police said in a Tuesday news release.

Upon arrival, troopers learned that a 14-year-old from Ocean Pines had been struck by a car. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Troopers said the boy was crossing Grays Corner Road to get back to his vehicle when he was struck by a car that drove away afterward.

Based on a preliminary investigation, troopers believe the vehicle involved was a dark-colored Mercedes likely from the 2011 or 2012 model years.

The vehicle is believed to have damage to its headlight and driver's side mirror.

Troopers have some details about the vehicle, which have been shared with other law enforcement agencies. They're also looking for footage from the area.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or who has information about the vehicle involved is asked to call MSP at 410-641-3103.