Watch CBS News
Local News

Marshawn 'Beast Mode' Lynch visits Ravens training camp

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Ravens had a "Beast Mode" at training camp Thursday in Owings Mills.

Marshawn Lynch, a five-time Pro Bowl running back and two-time NFL rushing leader, visited the "Castle."

He was greeted by Odell Beckham Jr., Zay Flowers, and other Ravens.

He even signed some autographs for young children.

Lynch, a former first-round draft pick, played 12 seasons and won the Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks in the 2013 season.

He rushed for 10,413 yards with 85 touchdowns in his career.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on August 10, 2023 / 6:53 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.