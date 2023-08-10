Marshawn 'Beast Mode' Lynch visits Ravens training camp
BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Ravens had a "Beast Mode" at training camp Thursday in Owings Mills.
Marshawn Lynch, a five-time Pro Bowl running back and two-time NFL rushing leader, visited the "Castle."
He was greeted by Odell Beckham Jr., Zay Flowers, and other Ravens.
He even signed some autographs for young children.
Lynch, a former first-round draft pick, played 12 seasons and won the Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks in the 2013 season.
He rushed for 10,413 yards with 85 touchdowns in his career.
