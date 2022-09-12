Marines and sailors remove weeds from Druid Hill Park conservatory during Fleet Week

BALTIMORE -- Sailors and Marines in town for Fleet Week have been devoting their time to community service projects.

On Monday, they were out at Rawlings Conservatory in Druid Hill Park pulling weeds and removing unwanted plants.

They spent about three hours toiling in the sun.

"We most certainly want to show our support to the city of Baltimore and those who came out to support us as well on the USS Carter Hall," Angelo Brown of the USS Carter Hall said.

Service members volunteered for several other community service projects during their stay in Baltimore

Just a few days ago, 75 of them performed physical training exercises with the cadets from Freestate ChalleNGe Academy.

The Freestate ChalleNGe Academy falls under the umbrella of the National Guard.

It provides Maryland's high-risk youth, ages 16–18, a second chance at an education and life.