MARC commuter trains to Penn Station suspended over police activity
BALTIMORE -- The MARC train has suspended its Penn Line service in both directions due to police activity near the Seabrook Station stop, according to authorities.
The Maryland Transportation Authority says there is no timeframe for restoration of service.
Transit authorities hope to have service restored by 8 p.m., transportation officials said.
MARC train passengers should use the Camden Line until service is restored to the Penn Line, according to authorities.
