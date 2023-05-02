Man's death at Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center under investigation

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man who was incarcerated at Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center, according to authorities.

Officers found the man unresponsive in his quarters around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, correctional services officials said.

Someone called 911 as facility medical staff began performing lifesaving measures on the man, according to authorities.

Paramedics arrived and continued CPR before pronouncing the man dead, correctional services officials said.

The man was in his fifties at the time of his death, according to authorities.

Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services detectives assigned to the Intelligence and Investigative Division are handling the case, correctional services officials said.

There was no indication of foul play during the initial stages of the investigation, according to authorities.

The man's identity will not be made public until his next of kin have been notified of his death, correctional services officials said.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine a cause and manner of death, according to authorities.