Man, woman hurt in Southwest Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE -- A 50-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man were hospitalized after a shooting Sunday night in Southwest Baltimore, police said.

Officers responded to a reported shooting at the 1000 block of Poplar Grove Street, where they found the victims. Both were transported to area hospitals.

The woman is in serious condition, police said, while the man is stable.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.