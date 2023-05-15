Anne Arundel County man arrested in double shooting, extradited from El Salvador

BALTIMORE — An Anne Arundel County man was extradited from El Salvador to Maryland after being charged in a double shooting, police said Monday.

Police believe 25-year-old Wilber Oswaldo Nunez-Menendez shot two men in the 20th block of Brick Church Road in Edgewater on November 14, 2020.

The shooting left 52-year-old Ronal Quijada of Annapolis dead, and a 28-year-old man with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Related:

Police said when officers got to the scene, they found the two men with gunshot wounds. Quijada died at the scene, while the 28-year-old was taken to an area hospital.

Police issued an arrest warrant for Nunez-Menendez following the incident, after detectives found evidence and interviewed witnesses at the scene.

On May 11, 2023, he was extradited from El Salvador to Maryland by U.S. Marshals, and turned over to Anne Arundel County Police.

Nunez-Menendez faces numerous charges including First Degree Murder, Attempted First Degree Murder, first and second degree assault, Reckless Endangerment, and firearm-related charges.

Police said the investigation is still active, and are asking anyone with information to contact the Homicide Unit at (410) 222-4731 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at (410) 222-4700.