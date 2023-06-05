Man strikes three pedestrians with car after fight outside Hanover bar

BALTIMORE -- A man was arrested Saturday night after he allegedly injured three people in a hit-and-run after a fight outside a bar in Hanover, Anne Arundel County police said.

Adam Rey Wolford, a 33-year-old man from Severn, is charged with three counts of attempted second-degree murder along with a slew of assault and reckless endangerment offenses.

Officers responded around 2 a.m. to a 7-Eleven at 1075 Dorsey Road, where the pedestrians had been struck. The three victims, who have not been identified, were hospitalized with what police called non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe a Wolford assaulted a man in the parking lot of the Cancun Cantina across the street from the convenience store. The victim was able to escape Wolford with the assistance of bystanders, police said, and that group moved to the 7-Eleven.

Wolford then allegedly got into a car and began driving erratically before striking an occupied parked car on Old Telegraph Road and then accelerating into the 7-Eleven parking lot, striking the pedestrians.

It is unclear if the pedestrians were part of the group involved in the fight outside the bar.

Wolford then allegedly circled around the parking lot and struck the same occupied parked vehicle that he had initially struck before he fled the scene. The occupants of the parked car did not report any injuries, police said.

Wolford was found shortly after on Queenstown Road near Ayshire Court, where he was arrested.