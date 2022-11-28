Watch CBS News
Man stabbed in attempted robbery in Annapolis, police say

BALTIMORE -- A man was airlifted to the hospital after he was stabbed Thursday during an attempted robbery in Annapolis, police said. 

Officers responded at 3:30 p.m. to the 100 block of Obery Court, where they found the man bleeding from the upper torso, according to Annapolis Police. He was then airlifted to an area trauma center. 

The victim told officers that he was stabbed by someone trying to rob him. His condition is currently unknown. 

Police said the suspect left before officers arrived. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Annapolis Police. 

