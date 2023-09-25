Watch CBS News
Man shot, two other people stabbed in apparent altercation in West Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

BALTIMORE - A man was shot and two other people were stabbed in what police believe was an altercation inside a West Baltimore home Sunday evening.

Police said officers responded around 8:30 p.m. to the 1300 block of N. Carey Street. There, a 38-year-old man was found with an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Two other people arrived at a hospital with non-life-threatening stab wounds.

Police said all the victims were believed to have been involved in the same incident, an altercation, inside the N. Carey Street home.

Multiple people were detained at the scene, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.  

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on September 24, 2023 / 10:36 PM

