Man shot Tuesday in Owings Mills, police say

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A man was hospitalized after he was shot Tuesday night in Owings Mills, Baltimore County Police said. 

Officers responded around 9 p.m. to the unit block of Cue Court, where they found the injured man. He was transported to an area hospital. 

The victim's condition was not immediately known. 

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-307-2020.

First published on December 7, 2022 / 10:03 AM

