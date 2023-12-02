Watch CBS News
Local News

Man shot multiple times while sitting inside a vehicle in Northwest Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A 31-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times on Saturday.

Officers assigned to the northwestern part of the city learned of the shooting around 8:30 p.m.

They were sent to the 3400 block of Parkington Avenue to investigate it.

The officers learned that the man had been sitting in a vehicle when someone shot him. 

An ambulance took the man to a local hospital where he is listed in critical but stable condition. 

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Northwest District detectives at 410-396-2466.

Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on December 2, 2023 / 10:24 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.