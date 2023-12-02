Man shot multiple times while sitting inside a vehicle in Northwest Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- A 31-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times on Saturday.
Officers assigned to the northwestern part of the city learned of the shooting around 8:30 p.m.
They were sent to the 3400 block of Parkington Avenue to investigate it.
The officers learned that the man had been sitting in a vehicle when someone shot him.
An ambulance took the man to a local hospital where he is listed in critical but stable condition.
Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Northwest District detectives at 410-396-2466.
Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
