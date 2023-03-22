Watch CBS News
Man shot, killed in South Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A man was shot and killed in South Baltimore overnight, police said. 

Officers responded at 3:16 a.m. Wednesday to the 3700 block of 9th Street for a reported shooting, where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. 

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

CBS Baltimore Staff
First published on March 22, 2023 / 8:35 AM

