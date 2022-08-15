Man shot, killed in Downtown Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A man died after he was shot in downtown Baltimore overnight, police said.

Officers responded shortly before 1 a.m. Monday to the 300 block of Park Avenue for a reported shooting, where they found a 35-year-old man shot multiple times, police said.

The victim was taken to Shock Trauma, where he died.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (410) 396-2100 or by contacting the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.