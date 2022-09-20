Man shot, killed in Cherry Hill neighborhood of South Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A man was shot and killed Tuesday morning in the Cherry Hill neighborhood of South Baltimore, police said.

Officers responded at 9 a.m. to the 2800 block of Bookert Drive, where they found Baltimore City medics on the scene. The man had already been pronounced dead from an apparent gunshot wound, police said.

The man remains unidentified. Homicide detectives assumed control of the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.