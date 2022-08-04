Watch CBS News
Man shot, injured in Halethorpe on Tuesday night, police say

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County detectives are investigating a shooting that injured a man in Halethorpe on Tuesday night, according to authorities.

Baltimore County officers detailed to the Wilkens Precinct were sent to investigate a shooting in the 400 block of Bigley Avenue around 10:20 p.m., police said.

Once there, they found a 41-year-old man with gunshot injuries, according to authorities. 

The man was taken to a local hospital where he is listed as in stable condition, police said.

Anyone who has information about the shooting should contact police at 410-307-2020.

Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

