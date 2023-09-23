Watch CBS News
Local News

Man shot, injured in Dundalk neighborhood on Saturday

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- A man was shot in Dundalk on Saturday afternoon, according to the Baltimore County Police Department.

Officers on patrol in the Dundalk Precinct were sent to the 2000 block of Inverton Road around 12:25 p.m., police said.

That's where they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to authorities.

The man's gunshot injuries prompted first responders to immediately perform life-saving measures, police said. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on September 23, 2023 / 3:34 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.