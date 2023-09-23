Man shot, injured in Dundalk neighborhood on Saturday

BALTIMORE -- A man was shot in Dundalk on Saturday afternoon, according to the Baltimore County Police Department.

Officers on patrol in the Dundalk Precinct were sent to the 2000 block of Inverton Road around 12:25 p.m., police said.

That's where they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to authorities.

The man's gunshot injuries prompted first responders to immediately perform life-saving measures, police said.