Man shot in the head, killed in Southeast Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

BALTIMORE -- A man died after he was shot in the head Tuesday morning in Southeast Baltimore in the Baltimore Highlands area, police said. 

Officers responded around 7:30 a.m. to the 100 block of North Conkling Street, where they found the victim. The man was pronounced dead on the scene. 

Anyone with information in the shooting is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. 

First published on September 13, 2022 / 9:07 AM

