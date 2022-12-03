Man shot in leg overnight in Mt. Vernon

BALTIMORE - Baltimore Police are investigating the shooting of a 29-year-old man in Mt. Vernon.

Police were called to the 900 block of N. Charles St around 1:36 a.m. Saturday for a reported shooting.

Officers located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg and transported him to an area hospital.

Police have not yet released any suspect information or determined a motive.

Detectives are investigating and ask anyone with any information to call 410-396-2411 or call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You may also anonymously text a tip by visiting the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland website.