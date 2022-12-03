Watch CBS News
Man shot in leg overnight in Mt. Vernon

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Baltimore Police are investigating the shooting of a 29-year-old man in Mt. Vernon. 

Police were called to the 900 block of N. Charles St around 1:36 a.m. Saturday for a reported shooting. 

Officers located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg and transported him to an area hospital. 

Police have not yet released any suspect information or determined a motive.

Detectives are investigating and ask anyone with any information to call 410-396-2411 or call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You may also anonymously text a tip by visiting the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland website.     

First published on December 3, 2022 / 1:35 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

