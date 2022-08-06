Man shot in Baltimore's Coldstream-Homestead-Montebello Neighborhood Friday

BALTIMORE -- Detectives are investigating a shooting that injured a man in Northeast Baltimore on Friday, according to authorities.

Officers working in the northeast side of the city responded to a report of a shooting in the 2800 block of Fenwick Avenue right before 9 p.m., police said.

Once there, they found a 34-year-old man who had been shot multiple times, according to authorities.

Medical personnel performed live-saving measures before taking the man to a local hospital, police said.

His condition remains unknown.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact detectives at 410-396-2444.

Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7 LOCKUP.